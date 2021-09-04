'Sick' yobs set fire to badger sett in Sheffield and block hole to stop animals escaping
Animal lovers have shared their disgust after cruel yobs set fire to a badger sett in Sheffield using deodorant cans and then blocked the hole with a large stone to stop any animals escaping.
Police have appealed for information about the appalling act which they said was the latest of a number of fires to be deliberately started on Spring View Close, in Gleadless Valley, in this case near to Middle Hay Rise and Gleadless Road on Wednesday night.
Officers said no animals were believed to have been hurt, thankfully, but they are determined to find the culprits behind the spate of arson attacks.
Sharing her horror, one woman branded those responsible ‘awful and pathetic humans’.
Another woman wrote: “Would love to do the same to the culprits. Sick, vile people.”
A third person commented ‘there are some sick individuals out there’ and a fourth called their behaviour ‘abhorrent’.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.