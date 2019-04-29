Have your say

A man who was shot in a Sheffield street remains in hospital this afternoon in a stable condition.

The 26-year-old was critically injured when he was shot in his upper body in an altercation outside the Wenue6 pub, formerly the Forum, on Sandstone Road, Wincobank.

He was shot at around 1am yesterday.

His attacker remains at large.

South Yorkshire Police said a gun was discharged during an altercation involving a group of around five men.

In a statement released today, the force said: “An investigation is in the early stages and detectives are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and detain those involved.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 46 of April 28.