Police officers investigating a fatal collision which claimed the life of a Rotherham teenager are re-appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Ryan Durkin, aged 15, from Brinsworth, was left fighting for life after a collision involving a stolen car on Friday, April 19.

Ryan Durkin

The Brinsworth Academy student was struck by a silver BMW on Brinsworth Lane.

The BMW driver failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

A short time later a black Seat Ibiza struck Ryan as he lay in the road following the first collision, which happened close to the junction with Poplar Drive.

Ryan was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police want to hear from witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage or who saw either of the vehicles before the collisions.

Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no-fixed-address, has been charged with causing serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

He is also charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding relating to a separate incident on Friday, April 12, where a silver BMW was stolen from a house in Penistone, Barnsley.

He has been remanded in custody.

A 17-year-old boy, who was driving the Seat Ibiza which also hit Ryan, remains released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,099 of April 19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

