Rumours of a shooting in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield have circulated on social media, following the erection of two police cordons on a residential road.

Detectives are investigating an incident on Malton Street, in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield – just a few minutes’ walk away from Byron Wood Primary School.

It is understood that a cordon was erected at some time last night, Sunday, July 2, soon followed by rumours of a shooting. Two cordons remained in place this morning, partially closing the road from its junction to Ella Road, up to Ellesemere Road North.

A large police presence with around five marked police vehicles remained at the scene this morning, including police dogs and crime scene investigators. Two CID officers were seen by The Star beside a small tent covering an area of the pavement.

Malton Street, in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield, has been partially closed by police following an incident.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet confirmed the circumstances of the incident; they have been approached for comment.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene on Malton Street.