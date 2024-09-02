Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He kept his crimes a secret for 20 years, but eventually this rapist’s past caught up with him thanks to advances in forensic science.

Women in the Dearne Valley, between Rotherham and Barnsley, lived in fear of being raped in the mid 1980s because of numerous attacks as they made their way home from nights out.

Rapist James Lloyd | SYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Lloyd’s attacks were carried out between 1983 and 1986. He was never caught and he went on to marry and have children, keeping his evil secret close to his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But although Lloyd believed he had covered his tracks and gotten away with his sex attacks, his past eventually caught up with him two decades later and he was eventually jailed for his heinous crimes.

James Lloyd thought he had gotten away with his crimes but he was snared thanks to advances in forensic science | SYP

He was 26 when he started offending, tending to accost lone women as they made their way home from nights out, tie them up with their stockings and rape them.

In a sick twist, he used to steal their shoes, stockings or jewellery as a ‘trophy’ of his sex attacks.

He went undetected for years, holding down a responsible job and being well respected in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He evaded arrest for nearly 20 years in total until detectives in South Yorkshire Police’s cold case review team re-examined the rapes and all the forensic material they had retained over the years, including semen samples.

Checks with police databases brought up a list of 43 people as being possible relatives of the rapist, including his sister, whose DNA had been registered after she was processed for a drink-driving offence.

As police systematically made contact with those on the list, asking if they had any close male relatives, Lloyd’s sister told him officers had been in touch.

Worried that police were closing in, Lloyd attempted to take his own life later that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By then he was a married dad-of-two who had stopped offending when he met his wife. He attempted to kill himself in his home in Howell Gardens, Thurnscoe, but his suicide attempt failed and police were alerted.

Before his desperate attempt to kill himself he called a relative and confessed to committing serious offences 20 years earlier.

He also told paramedics “I was a b****** 20 years ago”.

When police searched his place of work, officers found dozens of pairs of shoes and stockings hidden behind a trap door. They discovered Lloyd had a shoe fetish and found numerous videos at his maritial home.

Det Sgt Sue Hickman, who carried out the DNA-related enquiries at the time, said: “This man believed he had got away with his crimes after so long, but this case just goes to show how advances in forensic science have made it possible for us to detect them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd admitted raping four women and two further attempted rapes. He was jailed for life in 2006 and ordered to serve a minimum of 14 years and six months behind bars. He appealed the sentence and it was later reduced to seven years and 263 days.

Judge Alan Goldsack, who jailed Lloyd at Sheffield Crown Court, said: “Few sexual cases are more serious than these.”

But Court of Appeal judges said not enough credit had been given for the rapist’s guilty pleas.