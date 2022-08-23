Shocked Sheffield family returned from holiday to find their home burgled and covered in blood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Platts, aged 36, of Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield, smashed his way into the property through a ground floor window and ransacked all the bedrooms leaving a trail of blood before stealing possessions valued at £7,800, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Richard Sheldon told the hearing on August 22 that Platts struck at the unoccupied property on Old Retford Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, in April, and a ground floor window was found smashed and all the bedrooms had been ransacked.

Pictured is Carl Platts, aged 36, of Manvers Road, at Beighton, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to four years of custody after he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at a home on Old Retford Road, Sheffield, and to one count of attempted burglary at a home on Rosemary Road, Sheffield.

Mr Sheldon added that Platts stole £7,800 worth of goods and left a trial of blood at the property that was later linked to the defendant during a police investigation.

The mother of the burgled family stated: “We came back from an amazing holiday to find we had been burgled.”

She added: “To know that a complete stranger had the run of my home where my children sleep is so distressing.”

The court also heard that the burgled family found it “disgusting” and “vile” to discover Platts’ blood on some of their possessions at the property.

Mr Sheldon said the family revealed that their 14-year-old son now finds it difficult to be alone in the house and his seven-year-old brother has been struggling to sleep alone.

Their mother added: “These people do not realise the mental damage they do to people. Replacing some of the family jewellery that was stolen is impossible. Those memories are gone forever.”

Platts, who has previous convictions for robbery and burglaries, pleaded guilty to the burglary and he also admitted an attempted burglary on Rosemary Road, Beighton, Sheffield, from June.

Mr Sheldon said Platts had been spotted at the rear of the home on Rosemary Road by the owner and her son before they found the back door had been damaged.

This complainant stated she no longer feels safe in her own home after the attempted burglary.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said that when Platts is not under the influence of illicit substances and drug addiction he understands the impact of his offending and he apologises.

Ms Tanner added that Platts had been drug-free and he had found scaffolding work after he was last released from prison but others attacked him after he owed a drug-debt.

Platts was stabbed and struck with a brick, according to Ms Tanner, and the concussion meant he lost his work and he committed these offences to help repay the debt.

Ms Tanner said: “He really has realised in the passage of time that enough is enough. Fortunately, there are no outstanding debts so when he comes out of this sentence he will have a fresh start.”

Judge Kirstie Watson who sentenced Platts to four years of custody told him: “You fell back into your old ways – using drugs and committing offences.”