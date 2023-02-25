A shocked Sheffield College chief is supporting a student and his family after the youngster was reportedly attacked outside the city campus.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident on Granville Road, Sheffield, on Friday, February 24, though the youngster’s injuries are not thought to be serious.

James Smythe, The Sheffield College Vice Principal of Student Experience, said: “Our staff and the police responded swiftly to an incident close to the entrance of City Campus, Granville Road, on February 24, 2023. One student was taken to hospital. We are supporting them and their family at this difficult time."

Reports from an Instagram page showed a police car outside the campus and suggested the incident may have been a stabbing, but police have not indicated the nature of the reported assault.

A 16-year-old student was reportedly been assaulted outside The Sheffield College, off Granville Road, near Norfolk Park, Sheffield, pictured, on Friday, February 24.

Mr Smythe added: “We have high expectations of our students. We expect them to be respectful to others so that the College is a safe and pleasant environment for everyone. The vast majority of our students adhere to those standards.

“Where behaviour falls short of those expectations, we will take swift action to address it which includes liaising with the appropriate agencies and activating our disciplinary process to ensure the safety of our wider student and staff community.”

A police spokesman said officers were called at around 12.30pm, on Friday, February 24, following reports that a 16-year-old had been assaulted on Granville Road, close to Sheffield College, and he was taken to hospital but his injuries were not thought to be serious.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimsetoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.