The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 12.30pm today (Friday, February 24) following reports that a teenager had been assaulted on Granville Road, close to Sheffield College.
“It is understood that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted. His injuries are not thought to be serious, but he has been taken to hospital. An investigation is underway.”
Reports from a local Instagram page suggested the incident may have been a stabbing, however, South Yorkshire Police are yet to confirm this and referred to the incident only as an “assault”.
A photo posted to the page showed a police car outside the Sheffield College city campus. The force has been asked for more information.