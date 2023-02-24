News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield College: Student, 16, assaulted near campus and rushed to hospital, police confirm

A 16-year-old boy has reportedly been assaulted outside Sheffield College’s city campus on Granville Road, Sheffield, today.

By Harry Harrison
2 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 5:29pm

The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 12.30pm today (Friday, February 24) following reports that a teenager had been assaulted on Granville Road, close to Sheffield College.

“It is understood that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted. His injuries are not thought to be serious, but he has been taken to hospital. An investigation is underway.”

Reports from a local Instagram page suggested the incident may have been a stabbing, however, South Yorkshire Police are yet to confirm this and referred to the incident only as an “assault”.

A photo posted to the page showed a police car outside the Sheffield College city campus. The force has been asked for more information.

The Sheffield College, City Campus