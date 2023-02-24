A 16-year-old boy has reportedly been assaulted outside Sheffield College’s city campus on Granville Road, Sheffield, today.

The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 12.30pm today (Friday, February 24) following reports that a teenager had been assaulted on Granville Road, close to Sheffield College.

“It is understood that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted. His injuries are not thought to be serious, but he has been taken to hospital. An investigation is underway.”

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 16-year-old was assaulted outside Sheffield College's city campus this afternoon.

Reports from a local Instagram page suggested the incident may have been a stabbing, however, South Yorkshire Police are yet to confirm this and referred to the incident only as an “assault”.

A photo posted to the page showed a police car outside the Sheffield College city campus. The force has been asked for more information.

