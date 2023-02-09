News you can trust since 1887
Shock as gun is found in South Yorkshire park popular with families

A police cordon was put in place after a gun was found in a South Yorkshire park popular with families

By Claire Lewis
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:10am

The firearm was discovered and reported to the police just before midday on Saturday, February 4.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called following reports a member of the public had found a suspected firearm.

“Armed officers attended and safely recovered the item. It will now undergo analysis to confirm whether or not it is viable, and subsequent forensic testing if required.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a gun was found in Bradgate Park, Kimberworth, Rotherham, last weekend