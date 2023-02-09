Shock as gun is found in South Yorkshire park popular with families
A police cordon was put in place after a gun was found in a South Yorkshire park popular with families
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:10am
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called following reports a member of the public had found a suspected firearm.
“Armed officers attended and safely recovered the item. It will now undergo analysis to confirm whether or not it is viable, and subsequent forensic testing if required.”