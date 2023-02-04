An image received by The Star shows police officers and vehicles in a car park near Bradgate Park in Kimberworth. Two forensic officers, dressed in recognisable white overalls, can also been seen crouching over something on the floor.

The image was received alongside unconfirmed reports officers may have found a firearm in the bushes nearby. South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment on the incident. A witness at the scene said they had been in the car park “for about an hour” as police officers reportedly limit in-and-out access to the area.