Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say a teenager has been detained by officers, after an attempted murder investigation was launched in Shiregreen, Sheffield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are still on the scene as officers continue investigations into a suspected stabbing, which was reported this morning.

A man aged 36 is in hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene of a suspected stabbing in Shiregreen, Sheffield at the junction of Sicey Avenue and Butterthwaite Road | National World

A section of the road is closed on Butterthwaite Road and Sicey Avenue, with blue and white police tape seen in the area, along with a number of police officers who are carrying out investigations.

Armed police who were reported to have been seen at Fife Street, Wincobank, were also part of the investigation into the Shiregreen incident, say police.

Officers have now issued a statement on the incident.

They said: “Emergency services were called earlier today (Thursday 8 August) at 10.17am to reports of an assault at Butterthwaite Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be stab wounds. He remains in hospital at this time.

“An 18-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added officers still had areas corned off while officers conduct their work, with road closures in place on Butterthwaite Road and Sicey Avenue.

If you have any information that may assist police with their investigation, you can pass this on via 101 or online.

Quote incident number 261 of 8 August 2024 when you get in touch.