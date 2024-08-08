Shiregreen stabbing: Teenager ‘detained’ as police treat Sheffield attack as ‘attempted murder’

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 16:01 GMT
Police say a teenager has been detained by officers, after an attempted murder investigation was launched in Shiregreen, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police are still on the scene as officers continue investigations into a suspected stabbing, which was reported this morning.

A man aged 36 is in hospital with serious injuries.

Police at the scene of a suspected stabbing in Shiregreen, Sheffield at the junction of Sicey Avenue and Butterthwaite RoadPolice at the scene of a suspected stabbing in Shiregreen, Sheffield at the junction of Sicey Avenue and Butterthwaite Road
Police at the scene of a suspected stabbing in Shiregreen, Sheffield at the junction of Sicey Avenue and Butterthwaite Road | National World

A section of the road is closed on Butterthwaite Road and Sicey Avenue, with blue and white police tape seen in the area, along with a number of police officers who are carrying out investigations.

Armed police who were reported to have been seen at Fife Street, Wincobank, were also part of the investigation into the Shiregreen incident, say police.

Officers have now issued a statement on the incident.

They said: “Emergency services were called earlier today (Thursday 8 August) at 10.17am to reports of an assault at Butterthwaite Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be stab wounds. He remains in hospital at this time.

“An 18-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder.”

They added officers still had areas corned off while officers conduct their work, with road closures in place on Butterthwaite Road and Sicey Avenue.

If you have any information that may assist police with their investigation, you can pass this on via 101 or online.

Quote incident number 261 of 8 August 2024 when you get in touch.

