Sheffield crime: Police warn of surprise car model being targeted by thieves on Arbourthorne estate
Officers say they have seen a number of a particular type of model being stolen, in cases that have ended up with the vehicle set alight.
Now they are calling on owners to take extra precautions against having the vehicles stolen.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team issued a statement this week warning of the trend that they say they have have seen starting over the last week.
They said: “This week we have seen a number of Fiat Pandas turn up in the Arbourthorne area either burnt out or severely damaged.
“These vehicles have been stolen from across Sheffield. Why Fiat Pandas? Well we'd guess that they're easy to steal and as a number of them are 4x4 so are a favourite for a joy ride.
“So if you have a Fiat Panda (or any other car for that matter) what can you do to protect your car? Best thing you can do is fit some old school steering wheel locks, brake locks, and other physical anti-theft devices that make stealing your car more difficult and time-consuming. Always park in a well lit area and if possible block it in with another vehicle.
“Most of all be vigilant, it's Panda season and you need to be aware.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have described a number of deliberate car fires in recent days.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
On Wednesday night, two vehicles were deliberately set on fire at 5.45am on Paddock Crescent, which is a road off Arbourthorne Road.
Firefighters from Central station attended the incident, and were on the scene until 7.20am.
Firefighters from Central fire station were also sent to deliberate car fire at 10.10pm on Arbourthorne Road, on Saturday night
The crew left the scene at 11.20pm.