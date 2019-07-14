Shiregreen community raises more than £3,000 following tragedy which left two children dead and four in hospital
More than £3,000 has been raised to support the surviving children whose brothers were allegedly killed in their Sheffield home by their mum.
Shiregreen was left in a state of shock after Blake and Tristan Barrass died after an incident on Friday, May 24.
An inquest opened at Sheffield Medico Legal Centre last month heard emergency services were called out to a property in the morning and the boys were taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Tristan, aged 13, was pronoucned dead at 9.14am and Blake, aged 14, a short while later at 9.26am.
The two boys were among six children taken to hospital. The other four survived and have since been discharged.
Blake and Tristan’s mum, Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with murdering the boys and three counts of attempted murder.
Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of two counts of murder.
People living in Shiregreen raised a total of £3,015 towards the boys’ funerals but Michael Fogg, the funeral director, said the company was not charging the family and the money would be put into a trust fund for the four surviving children.
He said: “We always seem to see and hear bad things about council estates and bad news. I want to show everyone that the people in our communities are totally amazing.
“I can’t thank the people of Shiregreen and Parson Cross enough. From the bottom of my heart, I personally thank each and every one of you.”
Sarah Barrass and Machin have been remanded in custody with a provisional trial date set for November.
A High Court injunction bans the identification of any of the four surviving children involved in the case.
South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone who breaches the ban, which includes social media comments, could be charged with contempt of court.