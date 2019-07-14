Reports of illegal rave in Sheffield woodland
People living in part of Sheffield fear an illegal rave may have been held in woodland near their homes.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 09:42
Residents in Wadsley and Middlewood have reported being kept awake on Friday and Saturday night due to loud music which they said seemed to have been coming from Beeley Wood.
One said she was woken up at around 1am on Saturday and music lasted until around 3pm, before it restarted around 8pm and wasn’t turned off until 7am on Sunday morning.
She said: “It’s bad enough for one night but two is awful. Some people have also said it kept their babies awake.”