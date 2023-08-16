Police have responded to the video which shows a woman confronting the hooded man.

A video shared online appears to show a man allegedly stealing from graves in a Sheffield cemetery.

The clip circulating on Facebook shows a man in a grey hoody taking ornaments and decorations left for loved ones off plots in Shiregreen Cemetery before a woman confronts him.

A video has been shared online allegedly showing a man stealing from graves in Sheffield's Shiregreen Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end of the video then shows the woman opening a large zipper bag allegedly left behind by the man filled with decorative lights, baubles and candle holders.

The video was shared by a Sheffield woman on the evening on August 13.

South Yorkshire Police has now responded to the video to say an investigation is now underway.

A spokesperson said: "We’re aware of videos and images circulating on social media in relation to the theft of items from Shiregreen Cemetery over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to reassure the public that we are aware of the reports, and investigations are under way to determine the circumstances of what happened and who is responsible.

"If the public have information which may assist our enquiries, we would encourage them to report it to us directly, rather than sharing it on social media.

"You can pass information to us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/146944/23 when you get in touch.