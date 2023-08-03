News you can trust since 1887
What would make Sheffield a better city, including shops and dual carriageway to Manchester

Many want action over controversial traffic schemes

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 05:30 BST

Better transport, more shops and less anti-social behaviour are what is needed to make Sheffield a better city, Star readers claim.

We asked: "What things do you think would make Sheffield a better city?" Over 400 responded to the question on our social media pages.

Stuart Burton

"Better transport links - a dual carriageway to Manchester, fast electric trains, an airport – all this would lead to more inward investment and better jobs like Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool.”

Many responses revolved around anger over Sheffield Council's roads policies. It has introduced a controversial clean air zone and active travel areas, affecting car access. Some want better city centre access for pensioners.

Chris Hull

"Get rid of the stupid traffic controls that are strangling the city centre."

Kevin Froggatt

"Every time you go into the city they have stopped traffic from entering. Are they trying to bankrupt all the shops by stopping people from travelling into the city? This council along with this government needs to change."

Ruth Thomas

"Good shops, good parking, a good road system, good buses, trains, taxis and no clean air system that just sends the polluted air to somewhere else."

Improving shopping was a common theme, with the John Lewis department store mentioned several times.

George Cockburn

"Market traders in Sheffield in the late 80s and early 90s brought lots of business to Sheffield city centre, with lots of stalls offering lots of goods at discounted prices. Bring them back."

Katherine Mitchell

"Where do I start? More nice shops in the loveliest bit of the city centre...Fargate. Two quality department stores. More incentives to shop in the city centre."

Lynda Pace Avery

"Cut business rates for city centre shops/businesses to encourage companies into the city centre. No more pop-up shops."

Shaun David Doane

"Purchase the Stones brewery buildings on Rutland road, turn them into a multi purpose music/film/theatre/art space. If I win the Euromillions lottery. I'll do it myself!"

Annabelle Cooper

"Have Hendos fountains all over with pie vending machines placed next to them!"

