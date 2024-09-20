Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who died after being found seriously injured in Doncaster has been named by police.

Sheldon Jameson has been identified as the 42-year-old man who was found seriously injured in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster yesterday (Thursday, September 19).

Emergency services were called at 5.31am following reports a man had been found injured in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Mr Jameson’s family have been informed of his death and are being supported by officers.

A police cordon emains in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area as officers conduct further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, who is the senior investigating officer for the case, said: "Our investigation into Sheldon's death is continuing at pace and we have officers working hard to piece together the circumstances of this incident and find those responsible for his death.

"There will be additional patrols taking place in the local community in light of this tragedy - if you have any concerns or queries, please speak to our officers while they are on patrol in the area."

DCI Woodward has urged anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.

"Even the smallest piece of information could prove crucial to our investigation," DCI Woodward said. "If you have any intelligence or if you witnessed this incident then please contact us.

"I would like to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to Sheldon's family, friends and loved ones at this awful time, and I want to assure them that we are working diligently to secure justice on behalf of those who knew and loved him."

Anyone with information can either call 101, or you can submit information here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24A06-PO1.

If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.