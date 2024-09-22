Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have made an arrest following the death of a man who had been found seriously injured in an alleyway.

Sheldon Jameson died in hospital after he was found with serious injuries in Doncaster on Thursday, September 19.

He had been found in an alleyway Apley Road and Whitburn Road in the Hyde Park area of the city.

An investigation was launched in the wake of Sheldon's death, and today, September 22, officers have revealed they have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

A 47-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of an assisting an offender. She has been released on police bail and under investigation pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police named Sheldon Jameson as the 'murder' victim on Friday, September 20. | Google/SYP

A scene which was in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area as officers conducted further enquiries has since been removed.

Officers are continuing to urge members of the public with information or anyone who may have witnessed the attack on Sheldon to come forward and share any information they have.

You can submit information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) which has been set up in wake of Sheldon's death here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24A06-PO1.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers with any information you may have. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit: Crimestoppers-uk.org.