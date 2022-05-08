Skye Thomas told how she and the children, who are her sister’s and her friend’s, and were staying with her at her home in Birley, were woken by the sound of the glass smashing at 5.03am this morning, Sunday, May 8.
She said they all started screaming, which she believes scared away the intruder who was trying to break into the property.
She has appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police, who are investigating.
Read More
“I had a four-year-old, a two-year-old and a newborn baby with me, and this has made me feel very vulnerable as I was trying to protect them,” she said.
“We were all screaming when it happened and I was too scared to look out at first but I saw through a crack in the curtain someone walking away, though I couldn’t tell what he was wearing.“
Thankfully neither she nor the children were harmed physically but she said they had been left mentally scarred.
“The four-year-old and the two-year-old are both really traumatised by what happened,” she said.
“I would ask anybody who saw anything to please contact the police as soon as possible.
“We’ve already had multiple people with CCTV come forward so all I have to say is good luck to whoever did this.”
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/85469/22.