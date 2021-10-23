Sheffield woman racially abused before 'unknown substance' is thrown in her face

It is reported that on Sunday October 10 at around 2:50pm, the victim, a woman in her 20s, was driving in Ecclesfield Road, when the driver of a blue Audi travelling in the opposite direction hurled racist abuse at her before throwing an unknown alkaline substance into her face through her window.

The woman suffered minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

The incident took place on Ecclesfield Road in Chapeltown.

Enquiries are underway to trace those involved, and the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Police now want to speak to anyone who believes they may have witnessed what happened.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear what happened? Do you think you may have CCTV or dashcam footage?