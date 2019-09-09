Sheffield widower reunited with iPad containing ‘irreplaceable’ photos of late wife
A devoted Sheffield widower has been reunited with photographs of his late wife after his stolen iPad was found among a haul of stolen goods.
By Sam Cooper
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 21:45
Fred Roberts’ iPad, which had the pictures of his wife Debbie on, was among a number of items recovered from an allotment in Stradbrook.
He was reunited with the photos after South Yorkshire Police posted an image of the screensaver from the stolen iPad on social media.
Mr Roberts told officers the device stored photographs of his late wife which were ‘irreplaceable’.
His daughter Debbie said having the iPad returned meant ‘everything’ to her dad.