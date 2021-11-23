Raymond West, 51, of Parson Cross, claims he was punched three times in the face on Saturday, November 13, and police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault.

Excel Taxis said it was leaving the complaint to the police to deal with, as the driver had ‘told us a totally different story’.

Mr West said he had finished working at the stadium that day and gone for some drinks with his son before calling the firm.

Raymond West claims he was punched in the face by a taxi driver outside The Rawson Spring pub, in Hillsborough, Sheffield (pic: Google)

He says Excel agreed to drop his son and a friend off at The Rawson Spring pub before taking him home, and a driver arrived to pick the three men up at around 9.33pm.

Mr West claims a dispute broke out when the driver took another job and, although he was eventually persuaded to take Mr West home after dropping the other men off near The Rawson Spring, he said he would be charging double.

“He started shouting and said ‘pay double or get out my car’. I got out and he also got out, ran round the side of the car and started shoving me and saying ‘where do you think you’re going?’,” said Mr West.

“I told him to stop and he punched me three times in the face. I had cuts to my lips and blood on my work shirt. I was really shaken up.”

Excel Taxis said: “We had a complaint from the customer, spoke to the driver and he told us a totally different story.

“He stated the customer was drunk and abused him. The driver has told us he has phoned the police and the customer stated the same so we have left it for them to deal with.”

South Yorkshire Police said it was called at 9.51pm to reports of an assault on Forbes Road in Hillsborough.

A spokesperson for the force added: “The caller reported a verbal and physical altercation taking place between him and a taxi driver, disputing a fare.

“The victim, a 51-year-old man, is believed to have received injuries to the left hand side of his face.