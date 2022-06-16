Data from Odds-Comparison.com shows the total number of football-related arrests by club supported and offence type since the 2014/15 season up until the 2020/21 season, with figures sourced from the Home Office.

Between 2014 and 2021, arrests involving Sheffield Wednesday supporters at any ground total 156.

Hillsborough Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 2015/16 season was the peak season for arrests involving Sheffield Wednesday in this time period, with 39 arrests taking place. The 2020/21 season was by far the lowest with just the one arrest in the Covid-19 hit season.

Football-related arrests offence categories included in the data were violent disorder, public disorder, throwing missiles, racism or indecent chanting, alcohol and drug offences, ticket touting, possession of offensive weapon, possession of pyrotechnics, breaching banning disorders, and criminal damage.

Of the offence types, the most common reason given for Sheffield Wednesday supporters being arrested was public disorder, accounting for 48 arrests out of the 156.

Across the time period, only racism and indecent chanting were not listed as a cause of a Sheffield Wednesday-related arrest, with ticket touting also just leading to one arrest and possession of an offensive weapon leading to two arrests since 2014.

Alcohol and drug offences were also a common cause of arrest for Sheffield Wednesday supporters, with 35 alcohol and drug related offences since 2014.