Thomas Rose, also known as Tommy, is 20-years-old, white, of a slim build, around 5ft 3ins tall and has short, light blond hair. He is from Sheffield and known to frequent Waterthorpe, Southall, Arbourthorne, Birley, Meadowhead, Woodseats and Meersbrook areas.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help from the public to find Rose, but have warned anyone who sees him not to approach and instead call 101. Anyone with other information about where he might be can contact officers via online live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1004 of 30 January 2023 when you get in touch.