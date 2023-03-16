A spate of graffiti incidents across Sheffield have sparked a police investigation.

South Yorkshire Police officers who are investgating the vandalism today issued a picture, taken from CCTV, of a man who they want to speak to in connection with what they decribed as ‘a series of incidents involving graffiti’.

Officers say they think one person is behind incidents across the city at various locations causing criminal damage to businesses.

A spokesman said: “We received a report late last year (31 December) of a man entering the toilets inside Riverside Pub in Hillsborough and causing damage to the toilet cubicle. Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their investigations.”

South Yorkshire Police officers who are investgating the vandalism today issued this picture of a man who they want to speak to in connection with what they decribed as ‘a series of incidents involving graffiti’.