South Yorkshire Police officers who are investgating the vandalism today issued a picture, taken from CCTV, of a man who they want to speak to in connection with what they decribed as ‘a series of incidents involving graffiti’.
Officers say they think one person is behind incidents across the city at various locations causing criminal damage to businesses.
A spokesman said: “We received a report late last year (31 December) of a man entering the toilets inside Riverside Pub in Hillsborough and causing damage to the toilet cubicle. Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their investigations.”
They have appealed for anyone with information or who recognises the man, who appears to have a beard and to be wearing a grey hoodie, to contact them on online via their live chat, or call 101 quoting reference number 14/18721/23