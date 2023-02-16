Police want to speak to the men pictured in these CCTV images after disorder broke out following Sheffield United’s clash with Birmingham City.

Numerous incidents were reported on London Road and the Hill Street area near Bramall Lane as trouble flared after the match on October 1 last year. South Yorkshire Police said a number of people were reportedly punched, and bottles and other missiles were thrown during the disturbances between 5pm and 5.45pm that day.

Officers, who have been trawling CCTV and body worn camera footage, today released these CCTV images of five men they want to speak to in connection with the disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to speak to the five men pictured over disorder which broke out on London Road and Hill Street following the match between Sheffield United and Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on October 1, 2022, with punches reportedly being thrown and missiles launched.