Numerous incidents were reported on London Road and the Hill Street area near Bramall Lane as trouble flared after the match on October 1 last year. South Yorkshire Police said a number of people were reportedly punched, and bottles and other missiles were thrown during the disturbances between 5pm and 5.45pm that day.
Officers, who have been trawling CCTV and body worn camera footage, today released these CCTV images of five men they want to speak to in connection with the disorder.
The Star reported at the time how fans had reportedly smashed windows at a pub on Bramall Lane following the match. There were also said to be ugly scenes on London Road as supporters left the stadium.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 236 of October 1, 2022, or to get in touch via the force’s online portal. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers free and anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.