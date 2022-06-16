Data from Odds-Comparison.com shows the total number of football-related arrests by the club supported the and offence type from the 2014/15 season up until the 2020/21 season, with its figures having been sourced from the Home Office.

Between 2014 and 2021, arrests involving Sheffield United supporters at any ground total 217.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: This photograph was taken using a drone) An aerial view of Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United Football Club on May 09, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The 2017/18 season was the peak season for arrests involving Sheffield United in this time period, with 62 arrests taking place. The 2020/21 season was by far the lowest with just the one arrest in the Covid-19 hit season.

Football-related arrests offence categories included in the data were violent disorder, public disorder, throwing missiles, racism or indecent chanting, alcohol and drug offences, ticket touting, possession of offensive weapon, possession of pyrotechnics, breaching banning disorders, and criminal damage.

Of the offence types, the most common reason given for Sheffield United supporters being arrested was public disorder, accounting for 80 arrests out of the total 217.

Across the time period, only ticket touting and possession of an offensive weapon were not given as the reasons for any Sheffield United related arrests, with racism or indecent chanting given as a reason for just one arrest since 2014.

Violent disorder was also a common reason given for the arrest for Sheffield United supporters, with 49 violence-related arrests since 2014.