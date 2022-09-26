News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United disorder appeal: Six men police would like to speak to following playoff semis

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of six men they’d like to speak to following Bramall Lane match against Nottingham Forest.

By Harry Harrison
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:59 pm

A number of men believed to be Sheffield United fans and are reported to have taken part in disorder including assault and public order offences towards other football fans.

These are the six men South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to following disorder after Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest in May.

Officers have already conducted a number of enquiries following the match on May 14, 2022, but are now appealing to the public for information on the six men pictured.

Police believed the men can help with enquiries.

If you can identify any of the men, or have information about what happened in the Bramall Lane area that day, police would like you to contact them.

You can do so by using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 240 of September 6, 2022.