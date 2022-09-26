Sheffield United disorder appeal: Six men police would like to speak to following playoff semis
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of six men they’d like to speak to following Bramall Lane match against Nottingham Forest.
CCTV images of six men have been released by South Yorkshire Police following disorder around Bramall Lane following the Blades’ playoff semi-final against Nottingham Forest.
Read More
A number of men believed to be Sheffield United fans and are reported to have taken part in disorder including assault and public order offences towards other football fans.
Most Popular
Officers have already conducted a number of enquiries following the match on May 14, 2022, but are now appealing to the public for information on the six men pictured.
Police believed the men can help with enquiries.
If you can identify any of the men, or have information about what happened in the Bramall Lane area that day, police would like you to contact them.
You can do so by using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 240 of September 6, 2022.