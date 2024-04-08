Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pictures show how an underpass in Sheffield is under police guard today after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the victims suffered life-threatening stab wounds to his lower back while the other was injured using an unspecified weapon.

The road remains under police guard today. At least five police vehicles are at the scene and on surrounding road, and all three entrances to the underpass have been taped off by police.

When The Star attended the scene at 10.45am, no officers were working inside the police cordon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by contacting 101 or using their web page, quoting incident number 165 of April 8, 2024.