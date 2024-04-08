Sheffield underpass stabbing: First pictures from police scene at St Mary's Gate following knife attack
Pictures show how an underpass in Sheffield is under police guard today after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.
South Yorkshire Police says two teenagers, both aged 17, were walking through the underpass on St Mary’s Gate, off London Road and Cemetery Road, when they were attacked by two unknown offenders at around 6.45am this morning (April 8).
One of the victims suffered life-threatening stab wounds to his lower back while the other was injured using an unspecified weapon.
The road remains under police guard today. At least five police vehicles are at the scene and on surrounding road, and all three entrances to the underpass have been taped off by police.
When The Star attended the scene at 10.45am, no officers were working inside the police cordon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by contacting 101 or using their web page, quoting incident number 165 of April 8, 2024.
Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.