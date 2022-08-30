Rowan Horrocks: Sheffield police officer due in court accused of rape
A Sheffield police officer is due in court today accused of two counts of rape.
PC Rowan Horrocks, aged 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court after being accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28, 2021.
The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Transport Sports Club: Fire breaks out at sports site off Meadowhead Roundabout
-
2
Rowan Horrocks: Sheffield police officer charged with two counts of rape in South Yorkshire is due in court
-
3
Cutlery Works Sheffield: Hospitality workers win 'incredible' 45 per cent pay rise, says TUC
-
4
Stephen Clifton: Heartbroken friend runs in memory of Sheffield United fan 'Mouse' who died aged just 38
-
5
Cheap train tickets: How to get tickets for just £1 as Northern announces flash sale
Horrocks, a response team officer, is currently suspended from duties.
Supt Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter. I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.
“We remain committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police. Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible.”