Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Rowan Horrocks, aged 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court after being accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28, 2021.

The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences.

PC Rowan Horrocks, aged 26, is due at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today accused of rape

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horrocks, a response team officer, is currently suspended from duties.

Supt Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter. I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.