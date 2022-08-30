News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rowan Horrocks: Sheffield police officer due in court accused of rape

A Sheffield police officer is due in court today accused of two counts of rape.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 8:53 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 8:53 am

PC Rowan Horrocks, aged 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court after being accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28, 2021.

Read More

Read More
Police van's tyre slashed in Sheffield while officers are out on duty

The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences.

PC Rowan Horrocks, aged 26, is due at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today accused of rape

Most Popular

MORE: Rotherham missing boy: Woman arrested as search for missing Aaron, 13, nears four weeks

Horrocks, a response team officer, is currently suspended from duties.

MORE: Sheffield man to appear before Westminster court today charged with terrorism offences

Supt Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter. I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.

“We remain committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police. Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible.”