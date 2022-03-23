Joe Thompson, aged 59, of Carter Hall Lane, between Ridgeway and Gleadless Town End, at Sheffield, had been discussing a pay rise for his daughter who works for his 33-year-old partner when he threw a glass at her head and began kicking her, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said: “There became a point when the defendant was on a bar stool and the complainant was sat opposite him and all of a sudden a glass was thrown at her head.

"And she described that he threw the glass so hard, ‘It knocked me back and I fell onto the floor’.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield thug has narrowly been spared from jail after he threw a glass at his partner's head and kicked her at her Sheffield home.

Thompson then kicked his partner to the stomach and legs and stamped on her right thigh, according to Mr Coxon.

Mr Coxon added: “She felt something running down her face and put her hand to her head and noticed it was covered in blood and that caused her to scream and she started to panic.”

As the complainant struggled to get her phone Thompson dragged her into the hallway by her legs before he gave the complainant her phone back.

She stated she had felt betrayed by Thompson and she was disgusted with his behaviour.

Thompson pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm after the attack at his partner’s Sheffield home on September 26, last year.

Vanessa Saxton, defending, said: “He seems to have exploded in a rage which he struggles to understand and cannot explain.”

Ms Saxton added businessman Thompson had acted out of character and although he had drunk too much he does not believe alcohol is a trigger.

Judge Sarah Wright told Thompson: “It was an appalling attack upon your partner who trusted you and you persisted in it despite her obvious injury. It is very troubling you behaved in this manner and you were under the influence of alcohol.”