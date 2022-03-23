Police found the indecent images on a mobile phone after they raided 30-year-old Robert Scholey’s former home on Crag Hill Crescent, at Parson Cross, Sheffield, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told Scholey: “Real things happen to real people and real children and the only reason it is getting filmed or produced is because people like you are looking at it. What you were doing brings it about in the first place.”

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, told the hearing on March 18 that the police executed a search warrant at Scholey’s address on September 1 after detecting suspicious chat on an internet site and they recovered a Samsung mobile which contained the indecent images.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how police found indecent images of children on a mobile phone after they raided a Sheffield man's home.

The police found 25 category A images, 22 category B images and 158 category C images, according to Mr Coxon, with category A being the most serious type of footage.

Mr Coxon added that police also found extreme pornographic images and that the mobile phone had also been used to distribute pornographic images via WhatsApp.

Scholey, of Barden Drive, near Redbrook, Barnsley, who has no previous convictions, admitted making indecent images of children relating to categories A, B and C, and to possessing extreme pornographic images and to publishing indecent material.

Defence barrister Dale Harris said Scholey has moved to his parents home but his wife was present in the public gallery at the court hearing.

Judge Roger Thomas QC said he had read a very impressive testimonial about Scholey from his wife and from the way the defendant has been living and working it has been hard to find a rational explanation for his behaviour.

He added: “I have read a very impressive testimonial from your wife and a pre-sentence report but whatever was going on in your life cannot provide any good or rational explanation for you accessing this kind of material.”

Judge Thomas sentenced Scholey to a three-year community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Sex Offender Treatment Programme.