Sheffield: Three arrested after police raid uncovers large supply of cannabis

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 1st Jun 2025, 08:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three people have been arrested after police raided a house where a large supply of cannabis was being stored.

On Thursday, May 29, officers from the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a property on Hope Street, Stocksbridge, and discovered a large amount of cannabis, cropped and ready for distribution.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The drug stash was seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three men, aged 26, 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

They have since been charged and remanded into custody.

Three people have been arrested after officers found a large supply of cannabis within a property in StocksbridgeThree people have been arrested after officers found a large supply of cannabis within a property in Stocksbridge
Three people have been arrested after officers found a large supply of cannabis within a property in Stocksbridge | National World

It comes after the same neighbourhood policing team recently took part in a month-long crackdown on drugs in the community, which saw them arrest a further five people.

During that crackdown, officers raided a house on Hope Street, Stocksbridge on April 1, which led to cannabis, cocaine and MDMA being seized and a 30-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

At the time, acting inspector Ross Masters, of the North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Drugs blight our communities and those who facilitate its production and sale do so with the sole purpose of exploiting people to make money.

"We won't stand for it in Sheffield and I'm hopeful the activity carried out through these warrants provides a snapshot of the daily work we undertake to disrupt criminals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We know the cash generated by selling drugs often goes towards funding the activities of organised crime gangs, who cause untold amounts of harm to communities and bring violence to our streets.

“We'll continue working relentlessly to disrupt organised criminals and bring offenders of all types to justice."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice