Three people have been arrested after police raided a house where a large supply of cannabis was being stored.

On Thursday, May 29, officers from the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a property on Hope Street, Stocksbridge, and discovered a large amount of cannabis, cropped and ready for distribution.

The drug stash was seized.

Three men, aged 26, 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

They have since been charged and remanded into custody.

It comes after the same neighbourhood policing team recently took part in a month-long crackdown on drugs in the community, which saw them arrest a further five people.

During that crackdown, officers raided a house on Hope Street, Stocksbridge on April 1, which led to cannabis, cocaine and MDMA being seized and a 30-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

At the time, acting inspector Ross Masters, of the North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Drugs blight our communities and those who facilitate its production and sale do so with the sole purpose of exploiting people to make money.

"We won't stand for it in Sheffield and I'm hopeful the activity carried out through these warrants provides a snapshot of the daily work we undertake to disrupt criminals.

"We know the cash generated by selling drugs often goes towards funding the activities of organised crime gangs, who cause untold amounts of harm to communities and bring violence to our streets.

“We'll continue working relentlessly to disrupt organised criminals and bring offenders of all types to justice."

