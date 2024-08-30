Ricky Roberts: Sheffield thief banned from “touching" unattended vehicles
Officers responded to reports of a man trying to break into a Ford Transit van on Brompton Road, Sheffield, on July 24.
When they arrived, they found Ricky Roberts, aged 36, attempting to break into a van.
After seeing police, he tried to escape on a pedal bike.
He was arrested by officers less than 20 minutes after the initial call from a member of the public.
Roberts, of Richmond Hall Road, dropped a bag during the pursuit containing several power tools which had been stolen from two vehicles the night before.
He pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled Class B drug.
On Wednesday (August 28), Roberts appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for sentencing.
He was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), prohibiting him from touching or entering any unattended motor vehicle, motorcycle, or pedal cycle without the permission of the owner.
The court also instructed him to participate in a drug rehabilitation course.