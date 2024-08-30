Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man has been banned from touching any unattended vehicles for two years.

Officers responded to reports of a man trying to break into a Ford Transit van on Brompton Road, Sheffield, on July 24.

When they arrived, they found Ricky Roberts, aged 36, attempting to break into a van.

After seeing police, he tried to escape on a pedal bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was arrested by officers less than 20 minutes after the initial call from a member of the public.

Ricky Roberts | SYP

Roberts, of Richmond Hall Road, dropped a bag during the pursuit containing several power tools which had been stolen from two vehicles the night before.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled Class B drug.

On Wednesday (August 28), Roberts appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Hackenthorpe: Brawl on Sheffield estate involving alleged drunk driver sparks large police presence

He was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), prohibiting him from touching or entering any unattended motor vehicle, motorcycle, or pedal cycle without the permission of the owner.

The court also instructed him to participate in a drug rehabilitation course.