Sheffield teenager apologises to cop for pretending to pull trousers down in ‘Mad Friday’ prank

In a viral TikTok video which has now garnered two million views, an 18-year-old was seen pulling a prank on a police officer on Carver Street as he walks behind the cop and pretends to pull his trousers down.

He was then immediately arrested by the officer who placed him in handcuffs before putting him in the back of a police vehicle.

Although the video is making its rounds now, South Yorkshire Police has clarified that the incident happened on the night of 'Mad Friday' (December 17) last year.

As a result, he was detained in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, December 18, 2021, which was one week before Christmas.

Following his arrest, police said they did not charge the man, but instead dealt with him in accordance with the principles of ‘restorative justice.’

In a statement, the force's spokesperson said: "Prior to this video being filmed, officers had been speaking to the man about his behaviour for a considerable period of time.

"He had been advised to address his behaviour on multiple occasions.

“The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and was dealt with through restorative justice by apologising to the officer for his actions."