Why is Fox Hill Road closed in Sheffield today?

Fox Hill Road remains taped off this morning (August 3) after a serious incident at around 8.15pm yesterday.

Emergency services, including several squad cars and at least one ambulance, were called to an address between Edge Lane and Cowper Road to reports of an assault.

Residents told The Star how officers arrived to the scene on blues lights, before many more emergency vehicles joined the scene before 9pm.

When they arrived they found a 50-year-old in the property who had sustained critical injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A post mortem examination and formal identification have not yet been carried out.

Before officers had confirmed the killing, one neighbour told The Star she knew the victim.

She tearfully described him as “a lovely bloke” who she often saw walking on Fox Hill Road.

Meanwhile, most other residents The Star spoke to did not know how serious the incident in their neighbourhood was earlier this morning.

One lady, however, said she had lived on the street for 26 years but felt the number of police incidents had risen sharply in recent times.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers are yet to confirm the man in custody’s name and what, if any, is his connection to the alleged victim.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 849 of August 2, 2022.

Information can also be passed on using the force’s online portal, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fox Hill Lane is likely to be closed to motorists and pedestrians for much of today.

The closure is in place between Cowper Road and Edge Lane, as well as on a nearby footpath that leads to Carrill Road.

Residents are being asked by officers to sign in and out of the scene if they need to go to their homes.

