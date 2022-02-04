Video footage of an incident at Sheffield Springs Academy, Hurlfield Road, Arbourthorne, captured screaming children running away in fear as two intruders turned up at the school gates, with one of them armed with a blade.

A disturbance broke out on school grounds and then spilled out onto the pavement outside and then into the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police investigation is continuing today over reports that weapons were brandished at Sheffield Springs Academy, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, earlier this week

Staff members intervened in a bid to protect children from the armed pair.

Detectives investigating the incident arrested a 16-year-old boy yesterday on suspicion of affray.

He remained in police custody last night while efforts to trace a second suspect continued.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called by a member of staff at Sheffield Springs Academy to inform us that two men had entered their premises and had threatened pupils and a member of staff.

“Neither of the men, believed to be teenagers aged between 15 and 20 years old, were pupils at the school.

“One was said to be wearing a black coat with the hood up, and the other was white with a red coat on and a snood around his face.

“The man in the black coat was carrying a knife.

“They had left the school premises by about 3.20pm.”