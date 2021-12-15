There were three reports of spiking with needles of young women in Sheffield the weekend before last, and spiking cases are on the rise across the country.

Anna Wilson, aged 19, who is an English Literature student at the University of Sheffield, has Type 1 diabetes and needs access to insulin at all times through injections.

This means that she carries needles with her all the time and regularly enters nightclubs in Sheffield with them in her bags.

But today she said her bags had only ever been checked once, at The Viper Rooms on Carver Street.

A bouncer questioned the purpose of the needles, so she showed her medical exemption card and was allowed into the club, but this is the only time that her bags have ever been checked in the city.

She said: “I would feel much happier having to explain to every bouncer that I’m diabetic rather than just being let in.

“There could be people who do take needles in like I’ve been able to who are planning a different purpose for them.”

Anna said the fact she has entered multiple clubs in Sheffield with needles for her medical needs raises questions over the effectiveness of security aimed at combating needle spiking.

Since mid-September there have been 53 spiking offences reported across South Yorkshire, 13 of these were spiking by injection, according to the latest figures.

Miss Wilson said: “I’m on edge 90 per cent of the time I’m out and it’s kind of hard to have an enjoyable time.

“When it’s in the drinks you can put your hand over it or get a cover but with the injections, there’s nothing you can do to stop it.”

Several nightclubs across Sheffield say they have put new policies in place to ensure women’s safety on nights out, including Molly Malone’s, on West Street.