Sheffield 'Skimzy' drugs dealer jailed after lengthy and complex police operation which launched in 2019

A Sheffield drugs dealer is starting a jail sentence after being caught in a major police operation.

Omar Mohammed, of Castledine Gardens, near Brightside, Sheffield, coordinated the supply of drugs via the ‘Skimzy’ drugs line in Sheffield from 2017 to 2022, said South Yorkshire Police. Now he has been jailed for seven years and six months.

The 31-year-old had named the drugs line after his own nickname and directed a number of street dealers who worked for him across the city, heard Sheffield Crown Court.

As part of a lengthy and complex police operation which launched in 2019, several of Mohammed’s street dealers were arrested and later jailed, which forced Mohammed to take on a more hands-on role in drugs supply.

A warrant executed at a property on Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield, in October 2019 recovered thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs which were later found to be forensically linked to him. Then in February 2020, Mohammed was caught in Burngreave with 120 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, his dealer line and over £2,000 in cash.

Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (9 November), Mohammed was sentenced for offences of Concerned in the supply of heroin and Crack Cocaine, Conspiracy to supply heroin and Crack Cocaine, possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing. He was jailed for seven years and six months.

The officer in the case PC Gareth Webb said: “Omar Mohammed was a high-level drug dealer operating his own drugs line for many years.

"The dedication and persistence of the investigation team led to the arrest and imprisonment of numerous drug runners working for Mohammed and ultimately this led to his downfall as he took up a more active role in dealing and supplying drugs.

“This sentence reflects the severity of drug dealing and the devastating impact it has on our communities.