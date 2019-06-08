Sheffield shop owner launches appeal to trace graffiti vandal
A Sheffield man has launched an appeal to help identify a vandal who daubed graffiti outside of his shop.
Talk Time, a mobile phone store in the Banner Cross area, was targeted in the early hours of Friday, June 7, by the vandal who sprayed a graffiti ‘tag’ on the store shutters.
Waqas Shabir, owner of Talk Time, said his shop was the latest to be vandalised in the area and as such felt the need to share the CCTV in a bid to catch the culprit.
In the CCTV the vandal can be seen walking up to the shutters while looking at his phone before ‘tagging’ them and walking away.
Waqas said: “I just ask the vandals to be considerate. There are certain places they can go to do this type of thing. Spraying graffiti on shops causes not only physical damage to the shop but also financial damage to the shop owners who have to pay to clean it up.”
The Talk Time store has been targeted by vandals twice before.
The sign outside was branded with the word ‘nike’, something Waqas said would be too expensive to repair.
“Someone quoted me around £3,000 as we would have to replace the whole sign but we can't afford to do that,” Waqas added.
Anyone with information that could identify the vandal should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Waqas said: “If the police capture him we would like him to pay for damage so they learn the lesson. A few shop keepers are complaining about not being very busy so adding this to their finances isn't fair.”