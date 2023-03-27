An appeal for help has been launched to catch the gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg in Sheffield.

The disturbing incident took place at around 7.10pm on March 8 when officers were called to Teynham Road, Shirecliffe, to reports a teenager had been wounded.

They found the victim, a 15-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area whic could help the investigation.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on Herries Road, between Norwood Avenue and Teynham Road, or Penrith Road and Longley Avenue West, between 7pm and 7.30pm on March 8.

