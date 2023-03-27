News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield shooting: Appeal for footage after 15-year-old boy shot in leg in Shirecliffe neighbourhood

An appeal for help has been launched to catch the gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg in Sheffield.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:59 BST

The disturbing incident took place at around 7.10pm on March 8 when officers were called to Teynham Road, Shirecliffe, to reports a teenager had been wounded.

They found the victim, a 15-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area whic could help the investigation.

Police are asking for help after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Teynham Road at around 7.10pm on March 8.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on Herries Road, between Norwood Avenue and Teynham Road, or Penrith Road and Longley Avenue West, between 7pm and 7.30pm on March 8.

Any footage can be submitted via email to [email protected], quoting incident number 886 of March 8, 2023. You can also pass information to officers using SYP’s online portal or by calling 101 using the same incident number.