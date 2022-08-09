Dean Tolan, aged 32, of Bowman Drive, in Gleadless, Sheffield, had been arguing with his partner when he assaulted a neighbour as he tried to intervene between the couple, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Zaiban Alam said that the defendant also attacked his partner, who was later found by police with torn clothing and injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield thug has been given a suspended prison sentence after he attacked his partner and a neighbour.

Judge Graham Robinson acknowledged during the hearing on August 8 that Tolan is a devoted father to his poorly daughter.

But he added: “On the other hand you are a violent drunk who beats your partner and your neighbour.”

Ms Alam said Tolan and his partner were arguing in the street after they had been at a pub and they visited another couple who became concerned.

She added that when the male partner of the other couple feared Tolan was beating up his own partner he intervened but Tolan hit him twice.

Tolan punched his neighbour to his left eye and he fell and hit his head on the kerb, according to Ms Alam, and after he got to his feet the defendant struck him again to the face causing him to fall again.

Ms Alam said Tolan’s partner also recalls twice finding herself on the ground and police discovered her with injuries and torn clothing after she too had been assaulted by the defendant.

Tolan, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on January 28, 2022.

Brian Outhwaite, defending, said both Tolan and his partner were in a toxic relationship and both had been drinking alcohol which had played a part in the incident.

Mr Outhwaite added Tolan has had mental health difficulties and he had been using alcohol and cocaine to self-medicate but he stopped drinking and using cocaine nine months ago.

Judge Robinson told Tolan: “It seems to me there is rehabilitation available to you which I am sure you will take advantage of if I give you the opportunity.”