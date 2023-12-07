The 5 streets preyed upon the most by burglars in Sheffield, new crime figures show

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime 2023: The 5 streets preyed upon the most by burglars in city, new crime report figures show

These five Sheffield streets have been hit hardest by burglars.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 5 worst streets in the city for burglary in October 2023.

The figures have been compiled based on reports of burglary made in Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.

1. Worst streets for burglary

The highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Park Grange Croft, Castlebeck, with 7

2. On or near Park Grange Croft, Castlebeck: 7 reports of burglary

The second-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Sands Close, Gleadless Valley, with 4

3. On or near Sands Close, Gleadless Valley: 4 reports of burglary

The joint third-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre, with 3

4. On or near Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre: 3 reports of burglary

