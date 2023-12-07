The 5 streets preyed upon the most by burglars in Sheffield, new crime figures show

Sheffield crime 2023: The 5 streets preyed upon the most by burglars in city, new crime report figures show
These five Sheffield streets have been hit hardest by burglars.
The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 5 worst streets in the city for burglary in October 2023.
The figures have been compiled based on reports of burglary made in Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.
The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.