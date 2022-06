British Transport Police said officers had to take the boys home to their parents after finding them beside the tracks in Ecclesfield on Tuesday, June 28.

“We'll be in touch with local schools making referrals - we'd like to ask parents/guardians to tell their children the dangers of the railway,” they added.

Children were also found trespassing on the railway line in Dronfield this week.

