Sheffield Councillor Ben Miskell has called for the introduction of a Public Space Protection Order – known as a PSPO – to create what he says will be a buffer zone to protect women from intimidation, after an anti-abortion group based in the USA announced plans for 40 days of protests outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

And he has the backing of a Broomhill councillor, whose ward includes the hospital.

The Royal Hallamshire Hospital should be given special protection to guard it from militant anti-abortionists, says Coun Ben Maskill, pictured outside the hospital

Advertising the protest on their website, 40 Days for Life say that the group runs ‘focused, 40-day, non-stop, round-the-clock prayer vigils’ outside what they call ‘abortion facilities’.

The Royal Hallamshire Hospital is a location that provides reproductive healthcare and abortion services for women in South Yorkshire, said Coun Miskell.

He said: “I’m concerned because I’ve been contacted and informed that a group of anti-abortion fanatics are interested in coming here and protesting against women’s right to abortion. I don’t think that’s acceptable and from what we’ve seen around the country, from the behaviour of similar groups, is that they seek to intimidate young women to stop them getting access to basic healthcare and abortion services. I think that is inappropriate.”

In a letter to Councillor Richard Williams, the Liberal Democrat chairman of the council’s Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee, that takes decisions on PSPOs, Coun Miskell said: “The Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Jessops provides vital healthcare services for women from right across South Yorkshire. We know from similar protests around the country, that anti-abortion groups using these tactics seek to intimidate women from accessing abortion services. That is totally unacceptable.”

The Royal Hallamshire Hospital should be given special protection to guard it from militant anti-abortionists, says Coun Ben Maskill

He added: “Women’s reproductive human rights need protecting and it is women themselves, not protestors, who should have the ultimate say on their own bodies. That is why I am calling on you to follow the lead of our colleagues in Manchester, who are in the process of putting in place a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) outside of an abortion clinic in the city to protect women from intimidation.”

He is backed in his calls for action by Coun Jayne Dunn, who for many years represented Broomhill where the hospital is based.

She said: “Worldwide 25 million unsafe abortions take place each year. Here in England women have these vital rights because we’ve fought for them over the years. It’s deeply worrying that people want to rollback the clock and remove our choice to have abortions.”

Manchester City Council is currently consulting on plans for a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) around Marie Stopes UK, which provides NHS and private abortion services for women in the North-West of England. Those found breaking the order, which Councillor Miskell is calling for, will be committing a criminal offence.

Councillors across the Pennines plan to ban any display or distribution of text or images relating directly or indirectly to the termination of pregnancy, as well as prohibit protestors from interfering or attempting to interfere with a staff member or service user.

Councillor Miskell who has previously spoken out on abortion issues, travelling to Ireland back in 2018 to knock on doors and speak to voters ahead of a referendum that successfully overturned a constitutional ban on abortions for Irish women.