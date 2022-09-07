Officials from the Care Quality Commission have added the Clover Practice in Darnall to a list of only two GP practices in the city to be classed as ‘outstanding’ after an inspection. Porter Brook Medical Centre is the other.

It follows an inspection carried out of the Darnall practice in June.

Clover Practice is made up of three sites, Darnall Primary Care Centre on Main Street, Darnall; Highgate Surgery in Tinsley, and Clover Mulberry Practice in the city centre on Mulberry Street.

The group has an additional location Clover City Practice which is registered with the CQC separately.

Dr Rosie Benneyworth said in the CQC report: “We carried out an announced inspection at Clover Practice on 1st and 8th June 2022. Overall, the practice is rated as Outstanding.”

She rated it as good for being safe, good for being effective, good for being caring, outstanding for being responsive, and outstanding for being well led.

Most of the patients are from minority backgrounds.

The report said leaders and staff had an in depth understanding of their patient population and demographics and had been good in bringing in systems, processes and services to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable patients in the city.

There was evidence of forward thinking, effective and strong leadership, resulting in improvement for patients since the service was last inspected with negative feedback from patients being dramatically reduced.

Patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs

The practice provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm.

Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect.

The report stated: “The practice adjusted how it delivered services to meet the needs of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.

“The provider had gone to significant efforts to respond to the needs of some of the most vulnerable individuals in the city to support them to access health and social care. They had adopted an holistic approach by responding to all the needs of the patient, including their physical, mental, and emotional health, while taking social factors into consideration.”

Dr Lucy Cormack, medical director, Primary Care Sheffield said, “Each of these practices were taken over by Primary Care Sheffield under challenging circumstances and they have been on a journey of continual improvement – making sure they are financially sustainable and able to offer the best quality care to the communities they serve. We’re proud of this rating and want to make sure we continue to evolve and improve the quality of services we offer to patients.”

Porter Brook Medical Centre, Sunderland Street, Sharrow, was rated outstanding overall on its last inspection, in February 2020, and reviewed last month, with no evidence found to need to reassess.

It was also classed as outstanding for work with working age people, including those recently retired and students, and people experiencing poor mental health, including those with dementia.