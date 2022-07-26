Jonathan Ashton, now aged 34, carried out two robberies in January 2021, aided by two accomplices.

In May, he was jailed for four years and nine months for two counts of robbery, one count of handling stolen goods and one count of possessing a firearm. But that has now been extended after concerns were raised that the sentence was unduly lenient for what he had done. It has now been nearly doubled.

Following the original sentencing, the then Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP, referred Ashton’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme as he felt that the original sentence was too low.

On July 26 2022 the Court found Ashton’s original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased his sentence to eight years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the now Solicitor General Edward Timpson CBE QC MP said: “Ashton stole thousands of pounds worth of goods and cash while threatening members of the general public. I welcome the decision to increase his sentence, to better reflect the serious nature of these offences.”

During the first robbery, Ashton stole from a shop cash to the value of £100 to 200 and £500 to 600 worth of cigarettes while wearing a balaclava and carrying his machete.

The next day, the three offenders went on to steal cigarettes and tobacco valued at over £1,000 at a separate shop. During both robberies, Ashton used threatening behaviour towards the staff and customers of the shop.

Ashton was also seen driving a stolen car four days later, within which police found an air pistol.