Sheffield robber jailed again for having sawn-off shotgun and ammunition he claimed to need for 'protection'

Kailen Rose’s most recent offending was brought to light when police executed a drugs warrant at his family home on Fenton Drive, Frecheville, Sheffield on May 25, 2022. During an October 13 hearing, Sheffield Crown Court heard how at the time of the raid, defendant Rose was on licence after being sentenced to 45 months in a Young Offenders’ Institute (YOI) for a knifepoint robbery carried out at Johal's Mini Market, on Robin Lane, Beighton on February 16, 2020.

Summarising the facts of the case, Judge Sarah Wright told Rose: “On May 25, while police were executing a drugs search, you volunteered to the police that you were in possession of a firearm, in fact, you were in possession of a shortened shotgun, with eight cartridges.”

Prosecuting barrister, Stephanie Hollis, said the shotgun and ammunition was located in a black holdall, and Rose, aged 21, also handed over a small quantity of Class B drug, cannabis, over to the police.

Convicted robber, Kailen Rose, aged 21, of Fenton Drive, Frecheville was sent back to prison during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 13, after pleading guilty to offences including possession a shortened firearm and ammunition without a licence, having been sent to a Young Offenders' Institute

"The exhibits were forensically examined [by the police] and the firearm appeared to be in working order,” Ms Hollis said.

Rose was interviewed by police in the presence of a solicitor and answered ‘no comment’ to questions asked of him, but subsequently gave an account to his offender manager in which he said he was in possession of the firearm for his ‘own protection,’ Ms Hollis told the court.

Rose did not have a licence for the firearm or ammunition, and was subsequently charged with being in possession of a shortened weapon and ammunition without a certificate. Due to his previous robbery conviction, Rose was also prohibited from owning a firearm and ammunition for life, and he was also charged with being in possession of a shortened weapon and ammunition, having previously been sent to a YOI.

Rose, of Fenton Drive, Frecheville, pleaded guilty to all four offences at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending, Katy Rafter, said Rose is a ‘young defendant’ who, in addition to telling police he was in possession of the sawn-off shotgun and ammunition, had pleaded guilty to the charges he faced at an early stage, and had also made ‘frank’ admissions to his offender manager.

Addressing Judge Wright, Ms Rafter added: “This defendant is genuinely remorseful. Your Honour has read in the sentencing notes, he is particularly sorry for putting his family at risk, albeit because he believed he was doing the right thing for them.”

Judge Wright jailed Rose for 28 months, and told him: “These are very troubling offences, and only immediate custody is appropriate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Joe Hackworthy from South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team said: “Firearms licensing and certification is in place to keep the public safe. Being in possession of a firearm without certification is a criminal offence because of the significant danger this poses to our communities.

“Rose was found in possession of a shotgun and ammunition, despite being prohibited for life from owning these items. He has shown no regard for that prohibition and I am pleased he has been convicted and sent to prison.”