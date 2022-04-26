Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 22 how Zoe Caulfield, aged 34, stole £31,404.80 from her grandfather John Caulfield, of Laureate Court care home, in Rotherham, who has since died aged 84.

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said Mr Caulfield’s son had been managing his father’s finances before granddaughter Zoe Caulfield, of Balk Lane, Birdwell, Barnsley, took over the responsibility.

The judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, told Ms Caulfield: “While you were providing some care to him you were also taking advantage of that position by stealing from him on a regular and sustained basis.”

Mr Bailey said Caulfield’s grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and he went to live at Laureate Court care home, on Wellgate, in Rotherham, and he was later assessed as lacking capacity to manage his finances so the responsibility fell to his son before the defendant took over.

Caulfield initially denied the allegation and she claimed she had debts, memory problems and was having to pay care fees.

Mr Bailey said Caulfield claimed money had been used to pay for council tax on her grandfather’s home but it was established he had been exempt.

Caulfield, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to theft after stealing £31,404.80 between January, 2013, and April, 2017.

Kevin Jones, defending, said: “This is not a woman who is ever going to be in a position to manage anybody else’s affairs in the future and the truth of the matter is she could not manage her own.

“And that is part of the problem, that she should never have taken on that responsibility in the first place and having done so she has struggled.”

Recorder Mullarkey acknowledged Caulfield has health problems and that she has expressed remorse for her offending.

He said: “This was an appalling, gross abuse of trust by you. You were charged with managing your grandfather’s affairs, looking after his interests when he was not in a position to do so himself.”

Recorder Mullarkey sentenced Caulfield to 19 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement and a four-month curfew.