Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have told The Star they are living in fear.

A gang of school children are terrorising a Sheffield street with nightly blazes and break-ins, locals have told The Star.

“It’s scary,” said one resident, who asked not to be named after claiming other locals had had their homes targeted as “retribution” for reporting the behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “It’s on a daily basis. If it isn’t fires, it’s windows being put through... you’re on edge all the time wondering if your window is going to be put through next.”

Spring Close View has been troubled by anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

“My neighbour had his window put through and eggs thrown at his house,” they added.

“There are good people on here and its a shame. I’m looking to move and I know the majority of my neighbours are looking to move. You don’t feel safe in your own home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents told The Star that South Yorkshire Police are almost always in the area due to the number of incidents.

Boarded up windows on one of the properties on Spring View Close in Sheffield.

One said: “Last time I spoke to an officer they said it’s getting a bit ridiculous.”

Councillor Alexi Dimond said he and his fellow Gleadless Valley councillors were “aware of anti-social behaviour (ASB) on Spring Close View and the surrounding estates”.

He told The Star: “The situation is exacerbated by the fact that there are empty council properties on the estate which need repairs in order to be brought back into use - which is something we have asked to be done urgently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fires on Spring View Close in Sheffield have also damaged nearby plants.

“There are also far too few activities or facilities for young people in the area - aside from the youth club at Newfield Green, which we have funded and does fantastic work, but is only open one day per week.”

Coun Dimond said work is being done with the Sheffield City Council’s housing and ASB teams, as well as the local tenants and residents association and police teams to improve the situation.

The Green Party councillor said they had funded a feasibility study into a multi-use games area for the ward, in the hope that it would offer more for young people nearby.

Spring View Close in Gleadless Valley has been troubled by anti-social behaviour.

Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Amy Mellor, said: "We encourage anyone who is a victim of anti-social behaviour or crime to report this directly to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are continually working in close partnership with our partners at Sheffield City Council to tackle these issues and I can personally assure you that we will investigate every single report we receive.”

"Police Community Support Officers were in the Spring Close View area yesterday to deliver letters including information on how to report crime.

Insp Mellor added: "If you have any concerns at all, please speak to an officer. They will be more than happy to help.

“Additionally, if you wish to discuss local issues with us, you can email the NPT team on [email protected]. Please remember all reports of crime should be made via 101, or online."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad