"We live in fear of anti-social yobs setting things on fire every night and smashing our windows. Help us!"
and live on Freeview channel 276
A gang of school children are terrorising a Sheffield street with nightly blazes and break-ins, locals have told The Star.
“It’s scary,” said one resident, who asked not to be named after claiming other locals had had their homes targeted as “retribution” for reporting the behaviour.
They said: “It’s on a daily basis. If it isn’t fires, it’s windows being put through... you’re on edge all the time wondering if your window is going to be put through next.”
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
“My neighbour had his window put through and eggs thrown at his house,” they added.
“There are good people on here and its a shame. I’m looking to move and I know the majority of my neighbours are looking to move. You don’t feel safe in your own home.”
Residents told The Star that South Yorkshire Police are almost always in the area due to the number of incidents.
One said: “Last time I spoke to an officer they said it’s getting a bit ridiculous.”
Councillor Alexi Dimond said he and his fellow Gleadless Valley councillors were “aware of anti-social behaviour (ASB) on Spring Close View and the surrounding estates”.
He told The Star: “The situation is exacerbated by the fact that there are empty council properties on the estate which need repairs in order to be brought back into use - which is something we have asked to be done urgently.
“There are also far too few activities or facilities for young people in the area - aside from the youth club at Newfield Green, which we have funded and does fantastic work, but is only open one day per week.”
Coun Dimond said work is being done with the Sheffield City Council’s housing and ASB teams, as well as the local tenants and residents association and police teams to improve the situation.
The Green Party councillor said they had funded a feasibility study into a multi-use games area for the ward, in the hope that it would offer more for young people nearby.
Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Amy Mellor, said: "We encourage anyone who is a victim of anti-social behaviour or crime to report this directly to us.
"We are continually working in close partnership with our partners at Sheffield City Council to tackle these issues and I can personally assure you that we will investigate every single report we receive.”
"Police Community Support Officers were in the Spring Close View area yesterday to deliver letters including information on how to report crime.
Insp Mellor added: "If you have any concerns at all, please speak to an officer. They will be more than happy to help.
“Additionally, if you wish to discuss local issues with us, you can email the NPT team on [email protected]. Please remember all reports of crime should be made via 101, or online."
Sheffield City Council said they were working closely with police to identify those responsible and prevent further issues. A spokesperson said the authority is committed to ensuring all Sheffield residents feel safe and secure, and that all of Sheffield’s neighbourhoods are safe places to live and visit.